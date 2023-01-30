Couple Face Court Following Alleged Murder And Kidnapping On Central Coast

Two people have been charged after a man’s body was discovered and a woman was allegedly kidnapped on the Central Coast in NSW.

Emergency services were called to a Levitt Street home at around 4:30PM on Saturday after receiving reports that a woman had fled from the property after allegedly being kidnapped.

Upon arriving at the scene, the 44-year-old woman claimed that she had been held captive since Thursday.

The woman also asked police to check on a man who she claimed had been involved in an altercation at the property.

After entering the premises, police discovered the body of 52-year-old Sean Froggatt.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment to minor injuries including burns.

Authorities arrested and charged 30-year-old Daniel Hasapis with murder and kidnapping.

Hasapis’ girlfriend, 33-year-old Bonnie Cullen was later arrested and charged with concealing a serious offence.

The pair faced Wyong local court today.

Police will allege that all four were known to each other and had become involved in an argument over drugs.

