Couple Rescued After Three Days Floating At Sea Off Capricorn Coast

A Brisbane couple have been rescued after floating in the ocean off North Curtis Island on the Capricorn Coast for three days.

The couple were discovered by a fisherman after drifting around 50 nautical miles over three days in shark and crocodile infested waters.

The pair in their 40’s were paddle boarding while on a camping trip on North West Island when they were swept out to sea by a rip on January 7.

Due to the island being significantly isolated, the couple survived dehydration, drowning and shark and crocodile attacks for three days before being rescued.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The couple were eventually rescued when a passing fisherman heard “yelling and screaming” at around 9PM, Monday evening.

The fisherman found the couple holding on to their paddle boards.

A ferry was not due to collect the couple until Tuesday and had not been reported as missing persons.

The couple were transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital to be treated for exhaustion and shock.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.