Court Date Set For Three Men Accused Of Stabbing Murder Of Latrobe Valley Teen

Three men are set to face the Victorian Supreme Court next year over the alleged murder of teenager Nicholas Henry.

The three men, including brothers 25-year-old Corey Smart and 22-year-old Nicholas Smart and their friend 19-year-old Abraham Abbas, are accused of brutally murdering 19-year-old Nicholas Henry in February of last year.

Emergency services were called on February 20 of 2021 following reports of an attack in Morwell.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The teen was found on Buckley Street suffering for more than 12 stab wounds.

Paramedics attempted to treat Mr Henry before transferring him to a nearby hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

All three men accused of Mr Henry’s murder have pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Judicial registrar Elizabeth Tuenon asked the three men to appear in court for trial on June 13.

The trial is set to run for approximately four weeks.

The court will also hold a ‘final directions’ hearing in early May prior to the trial’s official start date on June 13.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.