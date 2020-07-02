COVID-19 breach as pair enter South Australia from Victoria

Limestone Coast Police yesterday detected two men having entered South Australia from Victoria who had breached the new border crossing requirements.

Police will allege the pair had attempted to cross into South Australia in a Volkswagen van and were stopped at the checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Bordertown at around 4am yesterday (Thursday 2 July). Both occupants had failed to complete the online application and were deemed to be non-essential travellers. They were advised if they wished to enter South Australia they would need to self-isolate for a period of 14 days. Police will allege the pair opted to return to Victoria.

About 12 hours later, Bordertown Police located the same van bogged on a dirt road near Pinehill Road at Senior with the same two occupants. Police will allege the pair had briefly returned to Victoria before re-entering South Australia bypassing the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads towards Bordertown.

A 23-year-old from Tarneit and an 18-year-old male from Dolahey in Victoria were both issued with a $1060 on the spot fine for failing to comply with a direction under the Emergency Management Act 2004. They were given the option again to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria. They wisely chose the latter option and were escorted back over the border.

South Australian Police continue to actively patrol cross border roads from Victoria and anyone detected entering South Australia illegally will face penalties.