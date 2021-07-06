COVID-19 Exposure Sites Across Brisbane Are Growing

There are fresh warnings across Brisbane on Tuesday morning as health authorities scramble to contain the regions latest COVID-19 outbreak.



In Westfield Garden City at Upper Mount Gravatt, a Woolworths, Wallace Bishop and Cinnabon as well as a Woolworths in Forrest Lake were added as new exposure sites.

An IGA at New Farm has also been identified whilst Kangaroo Point is now deemed high risk with both Joey’s Restaurant and The Night Owl listed as exposure sites in the area.

An Origin Kebabs Buranda in Woolloongabba and Guzman Y Gomez South Bank in South Brisbane has also been added.

A full list of the locations can be found on the Queensland Health website.

Whilst we're told vaccine clinics will be working around the clock for most of us to receive the vaccine by the end of the year, the news is there are supply issues impacting Queensland.

Some of us may be waiting until October for the first dose. So far, nearly 140,000 people have registered for the Pfizer jab with Queensland Health.

