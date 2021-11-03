Covid Cases Continue To Dip As Fully Vaccinated Welcome More Freedoms

New South Wales has recorded 190 new cases of Covid up until 8 pm last night and sadly, 4 deaths.

There are 309 people in hospital battling Covid with 68 of those in ICU.

Meanwhile, New South Wales' unvaccinated population will have to wait until December 15 or when the population reaches the 95% double dose target to enjoy the same freedoms as the vaccinated population. The previous date was December 1.

The decision was made after being ruled the safer option when the state’s Crisis Cabinet met earlier this week. Experts say this might just be the push unvaccinated people need to finally get the jab.

Currently, the first dose rate for adults aged 16 years and over is at 93.6% and the double dose rate is at 88.3%.

Meanwhile, some freedoms for the fully vaccinated will be fast-tracked. From Monday, November 8, all restrictions will be removed except for mask-wearing indoors and some density limits on weddings, funerals and some venues. Community sport is also back on.

