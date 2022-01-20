Covid Cases Drop As Tasmania Records 927 New Infections

Tasmania has recorded 927 new Covid infections in the past 24 hours as hospitalisation numbers rise.

Of the latest case numbers, 634 were positive rapid antigen tests and 293 were from PCR tests.

There are now 31 people in hospital with the virus and three people in intensive care.

This is a small increase from yesterday’s 29 hospitalisations.

Of the 31 people in hospital, only 14 are being treated for Covid symptoms.

While hospitalisations have risen slightly, the state’s active case numbers are slowly decreasing.

Today’s numbers reflect 6,127 active Covid cases which has dropped significantly from 6,323 yesterday.

The latest numbers come as the nation’s leaders gather for another national cabinet meeting.

Today’s meeting will centre around an official plan for students to return to the classroom amid the current Omicron outbreak.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk previously revealed that Queensland students will see a delay to the start of term one while other state leaders plan to send students back to school as originally planned.

Today’s national cabinet meeting will determine how best to prevent the spread of the virus as students return to school by the hundreds.

A report provided to Tasmanian school principals outlines Covid safe requirements from students including mandatory surgical mask wearing and air purifiers in classrooms.

