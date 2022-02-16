Covid Cases Have Caused The Crows To Cancel Friday’s Internal Trial Match

Covid is causing chaos in the Crows camp, with players and staff struck down to the point that an internal trial match this coming Friday has had to be cancelled.

"The internal trial that was set to get underway Friday morning will be called off," Bernie Vince said on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars.

"There’s covid cases inside the Adelaide footy club, including players, staff.

"It’ll be off because the amount of players available just won’t stack up to a team."

Bernie said he didn’t know how it affected long term plans for the Crows.

"I don’t know what that means for their first actual trial against Port Adelaide," he said.

"That’s on the 5th of March, so you’d think they’d all be out of isolation then."

Bernie said there was one positive to draw.

"The upside to this story is that the men’s team haven’t had anything to do with the women’s team," he said.

"Currently the premiership favourites the Adelaide women’s team and flying along."

