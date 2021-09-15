COVID Cases Jump To 27 New Infections Across The Hunter

A big spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Newcastle and the Hunter with 27 new infections recorded and 13 infectious while in the community.

Eight of the cases are in Lake Macquarie, another eight in Newcastle, six in Maitland, 3 cases in Cessnock and two in Port Stephens.

Of Wednesdays cases 13 are linked to the Mayfield-Charlestown and Tenambit clusters.

The region now has more than 200 active COVID cases and 550 close contacts isolating.

Meantime, Premier Gladys Berejiklian fronted the press for the second consecutive day, reporting that New South Wales have recorded 1259 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

However, there was some encouraging news with the Premier announcing that the state is one step closer to reaching the 70 per cent double dose target.

"Pleasingly today, our state hits the milestone of 80 per cent first dose vaccination," she said.

"An incredible milestone given the journey we've all been on, and I can't thank the community enough for responding in such a positive way from our calls to get vaccinated" - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

There are new exposure sites listed for the region including Newcastle Courthouse, and cargo crew aboard a vessel off the coast.

For a full list click here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.