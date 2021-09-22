COVID Cases Spike Across Newcastle And Lake Macquarie

The Hunter reported its worst day of new COVID infections with 45 recorded in the region on Wednesday.

A Hunter New England Health spokeswoman confirmed there were 20 cases from Newcastle LGA, with four reported in Newcastle, three in Wallsend, three in Birmingham Gardens, two in Newcastle East, and one case reported in Mayfield, New Lambton, Merewether, Waratah, Hamilton, Mayfield East, Bar Beach and Wallsend South respectively.

In addition, 19 cases were recorded in Lake Macquarie, with four cases in Toronto, four in Cooranbong, three recorded in Mirrabooka, two in Woodrising and one case in Mount Hutton, Wangi Wangi, Booragul, Edgeworth, Windale and Blackalls Park respectively.

There were also three cases in the Maitland LGA, with one case in Metford, Ashtonfield and Greenhills, as well as two cases in the Cessnock LGA, with one case in North Rothbury and Weston, and a single infection was reported in Port Stephens LGA in Tanilba Bay.

Alarmingly more than half of the cases were infectious in the community.

A concerning jump in other regional areas were also reported on Wednesday, including the Central Coast with 35 new COVID cases and 62 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.

Across the state there were 1035 and sadly five deaths.

