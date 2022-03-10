Covid Cases Spike Across WA As Concerns Escalate Over Pilbara Outbreak

Covid numbers in Western Australia have spiked by nearly a thousand cases overnight with 4,535 new infections detected in the latest reporting period.

Of the new positive cases 2,440 were detected through PCR tests, while 2,095 were self-reported through positive RATs.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson confirmed there were now 80 people in hospital, with three in intensive care.

"I can't give you the exact status of everyone today of those 80 people, but we know it's around 50 per cent unvaccinated," Ms Sanderson said.

"We do know it's a very high number of unvaccinated people who are represented in those figures."

With hospitalisations more than doubling since the beginning of the week, Ms Sanderson said the curve up in hospital admissions was very clear.

"This is going to get difficult. We will see more people in hospital and more people in ICU," she said

The current modelling suggests that WA could reach about 10,000 positive cases as soon as next Monday.

“If the modelling is correct, we hope to be over the worst of it by the end of this month ... we hope that the peak lasts hopefully no more than a week," Sanderson said.

“WA is a bit of an experiment population. We haven’t had large amounts of COVID in the community, we have exceptionally high vaccination rates, so we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.”

The health minister said she was particularly concerned in the meantime about an Omicron outbreak in the regional Pilbara town of Roebourne.

“It is a significant outbreak, and it is being managed appropriately with the Aboriginal Medical Service and the WA Country Health Service,” she said.

“We have always remained concerned about the low vaccination rates in Aboriginal communities, but we do know that on the ground, people are taking it up.” - MP Sanderson

WA's vaccine commander is expected to travel across the Kimberly this week, establishing vaccine clinics for remote communities.