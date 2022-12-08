Covid Cruise Ship Docks In Sydney

A cruise ship which is believed have hundreds of Covid passengers onboard has docked in Sydney this morning.

The Celebrity Eclipse has 3,000 people onboard with initial reports indicating that at least half are believed to be infected with Covid.

Health experts have since categorised the ship as a “tier two” infection site meaning there could be up to 90 infections per 1,000 people.

The ship which has just returned from New Zealand, has docked at the Circular Quay Overseas Passenger terminal.

Two more ships are set to dock in Sydney today, including the Pacific Adventure and Quantum of the Seas.

Both ships have been categorised as “tier one” sites, which means there are a small number of cases onboard.

The news comes as the state continues to battle through a fourth wave of Covid with some experts pushing for the reintroduction of mask mandates.

