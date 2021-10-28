Covid Exposure Alert Notifications Start On Service NSW App

NSW residents will start receiving alerts of possible Covid exposure via the Service NSW app.

It comes after revelations some 700,000 messages have been buried in the History section of the app leaving experts concerned that many may have been unaware they may have been exposed at some stage.

New South Wales has recorded 293 new Covid cases and a further two deaths, up until 8 pm last night.

Meanwhile, concerns have flared over a Covid outbreak emerging at "City Gym" in Darlinghurst in Sydney.

Fifteen people who attended the gym have so far been infected with the virus.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.