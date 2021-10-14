Covid Exposure Site Alert At Bridgewater Woolworths

Tasmania is waiting with bated breath after the Bridgewater Woolworths was flagged as an exposure site overnight.

It follows a 31-year-old Covid positive traveller, who escaped from hotel Quarantine in Hobart on Monday night.

The escapee spent time in Hobart's outer northern suburbs before being caught by police at a Bridgewater unit on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people have been identified as close contacts including two primary school students and numerous police officers, with those numbers expected to grow following the new exposure site listing.

Despite not reporting a positive case yet, Premier Peter Gutwein warns this kind of disregard for others welfare will not be tolerated.

“In terms of individuals who are attempting to enter the state in breach of our laws it does raise the question about what other measures could be in place,” he said.

“If we need to take any additional steps then we will do so.”

“We will have no hesitation at throwing the book at people who take these steps," the Premier asserted.

“It is extremely difficult dealing with individuals who have no regard for the health and safety of the community.” - Premier Peter Gutwein

Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks is pushing for anyone in the area with the mildest symptom, or who has not received a Covid vaccination to visit the Pfizer clinic that is offering walk in appointments from Thursday to Saturday.

“More than 600 people are already booked in across the three days, but we also have lots of additional capacity for anyone to walk in on a day without a booking and get vaccinated.”

Possible exposure at the Woollies supermarket at 28 Green Point Rd is between 3.15pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 12.

