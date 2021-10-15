COVID Fragments Detected In Cairns Sewage System

Fragments of COVID-19 have been detected in Cairns sewage, the first since the Far North was plunged into lockdown in August.

The viral fragments were discovered during routine testing at the Cairns North wastewater plant on October 12.

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service says the fragments ay indicate there's an undiagnosed case within the community who is no longer infectious yet still fragments.

“It could have also originated from one of our quarantine hotels during this period,” the CHHHS said in a statement.

The wastewater detected provides the Cairns region with cause for concern.

Anyone in these suburbs, which are serviced by the Cairns North plant, are encouraged to get tested if any Covid symptoms arise: Brinsmead, Edge Hill, Cairns North, Parramatta Park, Cairns City, Portsmith, Holloways, Machans Beach, and suburbs in between including Redlynch and Kamerunga.

Meanwhile region's getting ready for super Pfizer weekend, with jabs administered at Smithfield and Atherton Bunnings Warehouse from Saturday.