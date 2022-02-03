COVID Hits Third Perth Primary School As Classes Recommence

A third school in Perth has been hit by COVID infections, as classes return to start the new year.

Corpus Christi College is the latest school to be caught up in the outbreak, adding to closures for both Harrisdale High and Winterford Primary.

Hundreds of students and staff at the College in Bateman will be placed into isolation, requiring a test to confirm they're status.

It comes after a primary school in the south was forced to temporarily close, after a teacher involved with Year 3 and 4 students became infected.

Almost 350 students and over a dozen teachers at Winterfold Primary in Beaconsfield are now isolating for two weeks.

Education Minister Sue Ellery said a notice went out to parents, advising them of a second case.

"It's only the close contacts of a positive case who need to quarantine for the 14 days. Members of the close contact's household are not required to isolate," she said.

"The caveat to that is where there is a parent who is caring for a close contact, say for example a young child. That parent will need to complete self-isolation, along with the child, but not everyone else in the household needs to."

In the city's south east, 185 students at Harrisdale Senior High School, were placed into self-quarantine after a student tested positive.

The state recorded 17 new cases on Wednesday, with fears of an outbreak following the spread at inner-city schools.

