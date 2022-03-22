Covid Infections Escalate In Queensland Schools

Queensland's positive Covid cases detected in school students continue to grow exponentially.

In only one week, cases rose by 55 per cent across Queensland's state schools, while a major GPS rowing event has become a "super spreader" event.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Education Minister Grace Grace told ABC radio Brisbane, that prior the spike, Covid infections in state schools had been on a steadily decline for about five weeks.

"I think the removal of masks, the opening up of activities that schools could do from the fourth of March obviously meant we were going to see more cases"

"We're dealing and working with [Queensland] Health all of the time and I've got a meeting tomorrow just to update on where we are at, do we need to do anything," she said.

Meanwhile, the elite GPS Head of the River rowing event which took place on Saturday has become a Covid-19 “super spreader” with several Brisbane Grammar School’s First VIII testing positive.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk highlighted on Tuesday the need to boost vaccination take-ups for children, with Queensland falling behind vax-rates in most jurisdictions across the country.

“We are still lagging behind some of the other states, and I think it would give parents that extra comfort about having that vaccination for their children,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I want to talk to (WA Premier Mark McGowan) about what other programs he did to really drive those vaccination rates."

“But of course, it is up to people to make up their own mind,” she admitted.

Queensland recorded 8,881 new cases on Tuesday, with nine covid -related deaths, while 252 people are admitted to hospital and nine are in intensive care.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.