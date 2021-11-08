Covid Numbers Stabilise As New Freedoms Energise NSW

New South Wales has recorded 187 daily Covid cases and sadly, seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

Two hundred and sixty-four people are in hospital with 48 of those in ICU.

NSW is expected to hit the 90% double jabbed milestone on Monday, November 8 and 93.9% of those aged 16 and over have received their first dose.

Whilst face masks rules in shops, busses, trains and ferries remain, residents can now welcome an unlimited amount of guests into their home, have even larger outdoor gatherings and dance in nightclubs.

The one person per 2sq metre rule still applies indoors and outdoors for all businesses and venues but there are no person or booking limits in hospitality venues and patrons can now drink whilst standing up.

You can read more about the full restrictions ease on the NSW Government website.

Meanwhile, Australia’s travel bubble with Singapore begins with the first flight leaving Sydney on Monday, November 8. Fully vaccinated Australians can travel to Singapore without needing to quarantine as long as they produce a negative Covid test on arrival.

