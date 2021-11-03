Covid Positive Case In QLD Border Town Of Goondiwindi

Queensland has recorded its first local Covid case in eight days after a person tested positive in Goondiwindi.

The “rapidly evolving” situation saw the person airlifted on Wednesday from the border town to one of the state's Covid dedicated facilities.

Health authorities are working to determine if the case is linked to a Covid positive truck driver who recently travelled through the town, while the local council fear its stemmed from an emerging cluster in the regional New South Wales town of Moree, 120km from Goondiwindi.

Moree has confirmed three new cases this week, with NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant concerned over the "increasing" risk of community transmission in those areas.

Goondiwindi mayor Lawrence Springborg confirmed the case in "in addition to the positive Covid case who passed through the Goondiwindi BP Truckstop".

"The community can be assured that Darling Downs Health is working to identify and notify any close contacts as well as exposure sites as they become available".

"... I understand Darling Downs Health is investigating the potential for community transmission and that some of the close contacts from this confirmed case are already in isolation," he confirmed.

The Goondiwindi LGA holds the record for the state's highest vaccination rates, with 81.5 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, while 90 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

