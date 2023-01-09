COVID-Positive Players Allowed To Compete At Aus Open

Tennis stars competing at this year's Australian Open will still be able to play if infected with COVID, in a sweeping change by the national governing body.

Tennis Australia chief, Craig Tiley confirmed there'll be no mandatory requirements, allowing players to compete if they feel well enough.

COVID positive players are all clear to play, however those who feel unwell are advised to isolate - similar to the rule enforced in cricket.

"We’ve made it clear to our players, as well as our over 12,000 staff. We ask ... if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home,” Tiley said.

"It’s a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to the cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with COVID."

Mandatory testing has been scrapped, giving players and their team the option to make a decision.

"We just wanted to follow what’s currently in the community," Tiley said.

"We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you’re ill, and that our medical staff – Dr Karen Holzer is the best in the business – she will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well."

About 900 fans are set to watch play at Melbourne Park over the next three weeks, with no crowd capacity limits in place for the first time in three years.

