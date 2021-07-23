Covid Restrictions May Tighten For Sydney's West And Southwest

Sydney’s West and Southwest may be looking at tighter restrictions where Covid case numbers remain stubbornly high.

Members of the state’s Crisis Cabinet are considering the move as well as relaxing rules in areas where cases are low.



It comes off the back of Thursday’s 124 covid cases, marking the worst day since Sydney’s latest outbreak began.

44 were from Sydney’s southwest while 40 were from Western Sydney. Unfortunately, 48 of those were infectious whilst out in the community.

Aged care staff at two separate homes have tested positive and five new infections were reported at a disability home.

Restrictions may be relaxed for the Northern Beaches, Shellharbour, Wollongong and the Central Coast following calls to relieve pressure from residence.

Infectious Diseases Expert Professor Peter Collignon had insights to share on Listnr’s Australia Friday morning.

“If you lockdown there’s a lot of social and economic consequences so this is a balancing act. It also depends on what level of risk you’re willing to take. If we’re really wanting to take no risk we’ve all gotta stay in our houses for well, quite a long period of time,” he said.

We won’t have news about any restriction changes until after the weekend.

