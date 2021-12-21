Covid Testing Clinics Experience Delays As Interstate Visitors Arrive Ahead Of Christmas

Queensland Covid testing clinics are feeling the pressure as travellers flood the state from over the border.

With the sudden influx of travellers, the health department are predicting a spike in Covid cases which will inevitably put pressure on testing clinics who are worried they will not be able to keep up.

In order to enter into Queensland, travellers re required to be fully vaccinated and to undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to entering the state.

Five days after entering the state, travellers are then required to return another negative Covid test.

This day five Covid test is resulting in massive queues at testing clinics and is also resulting in delayed results.

People who fail to abide by the current health requirements are currently facing massive fines.

Despite the looming threat of a fine if a day five test is not provided, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the state is not keeping a close eye on this particular requirement.

"It is a minor aspect of the public health response … the virus is already here, and it has nothing to do with the day-five testing," he said.

"It is not the most important aspect of the public health measures at the moment. The most important thing is that people are symptomatic that they get tested."

Borders are remaining open despite the state recording 86 new Covid cases including 79 locally acquired cases, six interstate acquired cases and one overseas acquired case.

The state has also announced new quarantine requirements which will see fully vaccinated Queenslanders isolate for seven days instead of 14, while unvaccinated Queenslanders will still be required to isolate for the full 14-day period.

