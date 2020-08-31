Covid Testing Exceeds 50,000 In Murrumbidgee

It's been a huge week for COVID testing across NSW with more than two million people having been swab tested since the beginning of the pandemic back in January.

The Murrumbidgee local health district also reached an impressive number of tests with 50,000 tests conducted in the District.

Murrumbidgee Local Health District Chief Executive Jill Ludford has commended locals for coming forward to take the tests.

“Testing enables us to identify cases early so we can contain the virus and prevent outbreaks occurring... Thank you to our MLHD hotline staff and testing teams, as well as the Commonwealth Respiratory Clinics, GP’s and pathology services across the District, who have all contributed to this milestone.” - Jill Ludford

But it wasn't just the locals being commended, with Ms Ludford also praising the mobile clinic teams for setting up a pop-up clinic in the middle of winter and providing full access to testing for locals.

“Having a range of testing options available means that residents from across the District are able to be tested as soon as possible after symptoms appear,” - Jill Ludford

The NSW Government is still encouraging anyone with even the mildest of symptoms to come forward for COVID testing.

If you're experiencing a sore throat, fever, cough or loss of taste and smell, be sure to call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 hotline between 7AM and 9PM on 1800 831 099 and organise a test ASAP.

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.