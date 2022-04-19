COVID Testing Scrapped For International Arrivals Amid Looming Changes

COVID Tracker - April 19

International travellers are no longer required to provide a COVID test upon entering or leaving Australia, with rules officially scrapped two years since the pandemic began.

Changes arrive as restrictions continue to ease across various jurisdictions, despite the thousands of cases recorded day to day.

"From 18 April 2022 travellers to Australia will no longer be required to undertake a Covid-19 pre-departure test before boarding their flight," the Department of Health said.

"Travellers are reminded that it is your responsibility to ensure you meet the requirements of the airline you are travelling with and any countries you transit through."

Those travelling internationally are still required to show evidence of double vaccination, and wear face masks when on planes.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia 

  • New cases: 6,107 
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 247 / 6

Northern Territory 

  • New cases: 513 
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 32 / 2 

Australian Capital Territory 

  • New cases: 816   
  • Covid-related deaths: 0 
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 64 / 0 

Queensland 

  • New cases: 6,467
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 564 / 20 

South Australia 

  • New cases: 3,829
  • Covid-related deaths: 2
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 245 / 11

Victoria 

  • New cases: 8,976
  • Covid-related deaths: 7
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 443 / 31

NSW 

  • New cases: 1,623
  • Covid-related deaths: 8
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,623 / 70

Tasmania 

  • New cases: 1,418
  • Covid-related deaths: 0
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 0

New Zealand 

  • New cases: 8,270
  • Covid-related deaths: 5
  • Hospital and ICU admissions: 572 / 19
