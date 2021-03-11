Covid Traces Found In Mackay Sewerage... Again.

An urgent Covid-19 warning has been issued after fragments of the virus were found in four wastewater treatment plants. Virus fragments have been detected at the Cairns North, Marlin Coast, Fairfield and South Mackay plants.

Fifty suburbs are connected to the four plants, with residents urged to get tested immediately.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was critical any unknown cases were detected “as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread”.

“We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland,” Dr Young said.