Covid Tracker: Monday February 14

Unions and charities across the country are calling upon the Morrison government to make rapid antigen tests (RAT) free for everyone as vulnerable Australians are forced to miss out.

A coalition of advocacy groups including the Australian Council of Social Services (Acoss) and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) has declared that the current concession cardholder scheme does not go far enough.

ACTU president Michele O’Neil said making RATs free was “the only way we’re going to keep workplaces and the wider community safe from Omicron and alleviate at least some of the immense stress being placed on our healthcare workers”.

“Low-income workers have been on the frontline of this pandemic from the very beginning. It is unfair that they are having to shoulder the burden of paying for their own rapid antigen tests, just so they can keep themselves, their workplaces and their loved ones safe,” O’Neil said.

Concerned that "for many the decision to buy a RAT means a missed meal or a bill that can’t be paid on time," Acoss chief executive Cassandra Goldie said the government needs to dig a little deeper.

“People who have the least have borne the brunt of this pandemic for over two years. But the government’s announcement last week to give tax deductions for Covid tests gives greater assistance to those on higher incomes.” - Cassandra Goldie

A petition with more than 150,000 was delivered to parliament on Monday.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 75

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 0/0

Northern Territory

New cases:

Covid-related deaths: one

Hospital and ICU admissions: 164 / 21

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 375

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 51 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 3,750

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 514 / 41

New South Wales

New cases: 6,184

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,649 / 100

Victoria

New cases: 7,104

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 465 / 66

South Australia

New cases: 1,027

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 214 / 18

Tasmania

New cases: 408

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 1

