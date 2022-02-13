Covid Tracker: Sunday February 13

Cases across the east coast of Australia continue to decline, just as infections are escalating in WA and the Northern Territory.

Taking a hit from his counterpart in NSW, Western Australian premier Mark McGowan was called out for his populist approach to restrictions, by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, on Sunday calling him a “highly popular premier with a lockdown mentality”.

"Now, that works in the short term, it doesn’t work in the long term. And ultimately in a pandemic or in any situation like the one we found ourselves in you have got to make sure you are always doing what’s right. Importantly you have got to communicate that, you have to take the community with you." - Premier Perrottet

Meanwhile, Victoria looks set to join other Australian states with the easing of Covid rules.

Looking into changing check-in codes, Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Sunday that with "cases are coming down, we do have some room to make some refinements and adjustments."

“The use of QR codes is under very active review at the moment, as are all of our rules and we hope to make some announcements quite soon” - Victorias Premier

In the meantime, what Covid cases across Australia look like today:

Western Australia

New cases: 68

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 0/0

Northern Territory

757 new cases

Covid-related deaths: one

Hospital and ICU admissions: 164 / 21

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 458

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 50 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 7,311

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 584 / 45

New South Wales

New cases: 6,686

Covid-related deaths: 22

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,614 / 93

Victoria

New cases: 7,223

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 463 / 62

South Australia

New cases: 1,165

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 211 / 17

Tasmania

New cases: 371

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 10 / 1

