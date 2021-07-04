COVID Transmission Occurring In Sydney Households As 16 New Cases Recorded

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fronted the media on Sunday morning announcing 16 new COVID-19 cases.

13 were in insolation while infectious and 14 are linked to previously confirmed cases. There were more than 45,000 tests completed.

However, the Premier has warned that they're seeing transmission occurring within households.

"What we are seeing is that the transmission is now occurring within households," she said, "so we say to everybody, stay at home means stay at home. Only leave the house for exercise. Only leave the house when you absolutely have to. And please don't go visiting each other, because that's how the virus spreads," she said.

NSW Chief Health Offer Dr Kerry Chant has urged workers to call in sick even with the most minimal symptoms.

The list of exposure sites are growing, with the Commonwealth Bank at Roselands Shopping Centre a venue of concern. Check out the latest exposure sites here.

