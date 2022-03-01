Cow Runs Wild In Tweed As Livestock Washes Up On Coast Beach

An unlikely sight at Tweed Heads on Tuesday morning, when a distressed cow was found loose on the streets of Duranbah and Coolangatta.

It's understood the bovine had travelled around some 30km down the Tweed from a farm in the Murwillumbah area, that's gone underwater.

Seven News reporter Kaitlan Steadman said the rescue team isn't sure what to do with her.

"The police have turned up to try and get everyone off the beach and to locate her owner, but that's turning out to be quite a mission," she said.

Locals took to their social pages trying to track down the owners.

It follows an earlier discovery of several dead livestock at Mermaid Beach and Broadbeach.

RSPCA Queensland has had more than 500 calls since last Wednesday, to help wildlife and stock impacted by floods.

Meanwhile, all Gold Coast beaches have been closed due big tides, high swells and floating debris.

