Cowboys BBQ Kick-Started Season

Todd Payten has the North Queensland Cowboys one game away from a Grand Final appearance but a lot of the spectacular form can come down to a pre-season BBQ.



Chad Townsend explained that a gathering before Christmas featuring the Cowboys' spine helped the key-players figure out what they needed to do to achieve success in 2022.



After the Townsville based side were tipped by many to finish in the bottom three, we guess that Chef Payten can cook up some special meals.

