CQ Beer & Cider Festival

To Quench your Gladstone thirst!

Article heading image for CQ Beer & Cider Festival
CQ Beer + Cider Festival, a brand new, exciting, trendy, tasty and highly energetic event for our region. Proudly presented by Gladstone Festivals & Events.
Attendees can enjoy a vast selection of Australian Breweries and Cideries, whilst enjoying the plethora of food trucks and soaking up the sweet tunes of Gladstone’s and surrounds best bands.

DETAILS ABOUT THE EVENT:

Saturday Feb 1st from 2pm-late

Albion Park Gladstone

Tickets available here

Check out the FB page for more details.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY | 18+ ONLY EVENT

24 January 2020

