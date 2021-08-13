CQ Could Be Smashed By Extreme Weather Events

A report suggests Central Queensland could be smashed by more intense heatwaves, droughts, bushfires, floods and stronger cyclones.

The IPCC climate document reveals high emissions are putting us in the firing line for extreme weather events in the not too distant future.

JCU Climate Expert Stewart Lockie says we need to change the way we do things to provide protection.

"We also need to look harder at what we can do to change the way we manage those ecosystems, see what we can do in the short term to provide them some protection and to help them adapt to those increase in temperatures," he said.

According to the report, Australia has already warmed 1.4C.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.