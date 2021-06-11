CQ Man Taken To Hospital After Being Trampled By A Bull

Critical but stable condition

Article heading image for CQ Man Taken To Hospital After Being Trampled By A Bull

The Rescue 300 crew were called upon to winch a man in his 20s to hospital after he was hit and trampled by a bull.

Paramedics were called and treated the patient prior to Rescue 300 landing on the scene.

The RACQ CapRescue on board Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic assessed and stabilised the patient who had suffered suspected internal bleeding and head injuries.

It is understood the man is now in a critical but stable condition in Rockhampton hospital. 

Amber Lowther

20 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

