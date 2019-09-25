Cr Ruth McRae Has Been Re-Elected As Mayor Of Murrumbidgee Council

The votes are in for the Murrumbidgee Council elections...

*drum roll*

Cr Ruth McRae has been re-elected as Mayor, with Cr Robert Black also re-elected as Deputy Mayor!

Cr McRae said she is looking forward to continuing to serve all of the Murrumbidgee Council communities for another 12 months.

“It’s a privilege to be able to watch the roll-out of an extensive range of community building initiatives, made possible with Government funding. We are at an exciting stage of our area’s development and it’s excellent that we have been able to drive our future growth through opportunistic funding,” - Cr Ruth McRae

What do you think of Cr McRae's re-election? Let us know in the Facebook comments.

Miss the show? Catch up with Mandy below...