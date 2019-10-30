Cr Seema Abdullah Elected As New Mayor Of Shepparton

Left to right: Cr Bruce Giovanetti, Cr Shelley Sutton, Cr Fern Summer, Cr Dinny Adem, Cr Dennis Patterson, Cr Seema Abdullah, Cr Les Oroszvary, Cr Kim O’Keeffe, Cr Chris Hazelman

Last night's special council meeting was an exciting occasion for Shepparton residents as Cr Seema Abdullah was elected Mayor for Greater Shepparton City Council for the coming 12 months, with Cr Dinny Adem elected as Deputy Mayor.

This is Cr Abdullah's first term as Mayor.

Cr Abdullah said she was honoured and humbled to be elected, and thanked her fellow Councillors for their support, confidence and trust.

She also recognised former Mayor Cr Kim O'Keeffe for her "effort and dedication" in the Mayoral role, adding that her "affection and passion for our community has been impressive".

“I would like to thank the Greater Shepparton community. It has been an absolute pleasure to be your local Councillor and engage with you. Let’s continue to work together, for a brighter, prosperous and thriving Greater Shepparton.” - Cr Abdullah

Also discussed at the meeting was the adaption of the Mayoral position description.

About Cr Seema Abdullah

Cr Abdullah migrated to Australia from Pakistan in 2004, and to Shepparton with her husband and 2 children in 2009.

She is a PMI certified Project Management Professional, and her qualifications include a Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Information Systems from London School of Economics.

"There are a number of things that are great about our region. We have a strong sense of community, multicultural mix, diversity, openness and acceptance within the community, a beautiful lake, river, river walks, trees, open spaces, sporting facilities and relaxed pace of life within two hours of Melbourne."

As a councillor, she aims to bring her passion for community and her skill-set to deliver positive outcomes.

About Cr Dinny Adem

Cr Adem was born in Shepparton, where he now lives with his wife. He has 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren.

"I believe that a successful Council is at the core of economic and community progress – a belief I aim to uphold. Clear and focused advocacy, combined with direct action policy is, I believe, the more effective way forward to address the equal challenges and opportunities that inevitably lie before us."

Cr Adem's vision is to revitalise Greater Shepparton by attracting industry and other substantial employers to our municipality, for the benefit of all.

Miss the show? Catch up with Seany...