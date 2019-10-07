Crab Pot Thefts On The Rise Again In Mackay

Keep An Eye On Ya Pots

39 minutes ago

Its a problem that has been around for years. Now there are more Crab Pot Thefts than ever. Thats what local fisho's are telling us!

Recently, a Glenella man, Kerry Warren put three crab pots in at Bakers Creek golf course. After leaving them unatended for 5 mins, he said they were gone.  “By the time I had a bit of a cast (and went back) … my other two pots were gone.” “It’s a really good family friendly spot. If that keeps happening, I’m really gutted about it" he told The Daily Mercury

The Locations that Fisho's say they are being flogged often: 

*Bakers Creek  *Pioneer River  *Alligator Creek, Mackay *Constant Creek *Reliance creek

If you know anything about this theft or any other Crab Pot Thefts, get in touch with Mackay Police. 

Jay & Dave. 

