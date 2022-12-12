Crackdown On “Dial-A-Dealer” Results In Major Seize Of Drugs, Cash

Nearly 200 people have been charged by the NSW Police, cracking down on the “dial-a-dealer” operation.

More than $250,000 of cash and over 600g of cocaine was seized as part of the bust involving 187 people.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Along with the cocaine haul, 92g of cannabis and 1.2kg of cannabis gummies, 61g of MDMA, 19g of ketamine, 11g of heroin, 14g of psilocybin mushrooms, and LSD tabs were seized.

It’s estimated the total street value of the drugs seized was more than $280,000.

Across three weeks in November and December, seven search warrants were issued at homes in Kellyville, Narwee, Newtown, Ramsgate, Surry Hills, Woolloomooloo, and Zetland.

In addition to the confiscation drugs and money, 101 people were charged with drug supply and 82 with drug possession. Three others were charged with dealt with proceeds of crime.

The seize comes as part of Strike Force Northcorp, established in 2017 to investigate and target the supply of cocaine in Sydney.

Anyone with information about the supply of prohibited drugs and other criminal activities in their community is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.