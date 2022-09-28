Craig Gower Believes Pressure Is Most On Eels

Penrith Panthers title hero Craig Gower believes it's the great rivals from across town who are under the most pressure to win the 2022 NRL Premiership.



Speaking on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, the 2003 champion stated that the long, painful drought underlying the Parramatta Eels' aspirations is a cause of concern and could prove to be a distraction.

"I don't really see the pressure on us.

"Not winning one in almost 36 years, I think it's more on their side."

