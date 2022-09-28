Craig Gower Believes Pressure Is Most On Eels

36 Years Is A Long Time

Article heading image for Craig Gower Believes Pressure Is Most On Eels

GETTY/TRIPLE M

Penrith Panthers title hero Craig Gower believes it's the great rivals from across town who are under the most pressure to win the 2022 NRL Premiership.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, the 2003 champion stated that the long, painful drought underlying the Parramatta Eels' aspirations is a cause of concern and could prove to be a distraction.

"I don't really see the pressure on us.

"Not winning one in almost 36 years, I think it's more on their side."

LISTEN BELOW:

 

28 September 2022

Penrith Panthers
Parramatta Eels
The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
craig gower
Listen Live!
Penrith Panthers
Parramatta Eels
The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
craig gower
Penrith Panthers
Parramatta Eels
The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
craig gower
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs