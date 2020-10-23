CRASH: Alleged Female Drink Driver Arrested; 7 Year Old Passenger Airlifted to Brisbane

A 28 year old woman has been arrested and a child is in a critical condition following a crash south of Grafton.

About 3:45pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Armidale Road at Dundurrabin, about 58km south-west of Grafton, after a single-vehicle crash.

Police believe a black Holden Commodore was travelling northbound on Armidale Road when it left the road and went down an embankment, before rolling onto its side and crashing into a tree.

The driver, a 28 year old woman, freed herself from the vehicle. Her passenger, a 7 year old girl, was released a short time later and airlifted to Brisbane Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver was arrested after she allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test. She was taken to Dorrigo Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.067, before being taken to Dorrigo Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

The women then attended Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital under police guard for observation.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Investigations continue.