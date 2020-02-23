CRASH: Car into Tree on Bucca Road

UPDATE:

A 52 year old man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree on Bucca Road this morning.

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigators determined the cause of the crash.

Bucca Road has since reopened with Police calling for any witnesses to come forward or anyone that may have dashcam footage of the crash.



EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Bucca Road.

Triple M understands that the vehicle left the road, hitting a tree just after 10am.

Bucca Road is currently closed in both direct.

Police advise motorist to avoid the area.

More to come...