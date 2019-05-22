Crash in Brinsmead yesterday afternoon under investigation.

Two people taken to hospital.

22 May 2019

Article heading image for Crash in Brinsmead yesterday afternoon under investigation.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash which occurred at the intersection of the Cairns Western Arterial Road and Brinsmead Road, Brinsmead yesterday at about 5.20pm.

 

Both drivers, a 52-year-old Palm Cove woman and a 44-year-old Redlynch man were transported to Cairns Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

 

A 14-year-old boy was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle and didn’t sustain any injuries.

 

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene

 

Police investigations are continuing. 

