Crash in Brinsmead yesterday afternoon under investigation.

Police are investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash which occurred at the intersection of the Cairns Western Arterial Road and Brinsmead Road, Brinsmead yesterday at about 5.20pm.

Both drivers, a 52-year-old Palm Cove woman and a 44-year-old Redlynch man were transported to Cairns Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was a passenger in his mother’s vehicle and didn’t sustain any injuries.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene

Police investigations are continuing.