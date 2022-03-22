Crash Investigators Won't Rule Out 'Foul Play' In Chinese Airlines Incident

Leading air crash investigators say foul play should be heavily considered when examining the cause of the China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed.

Recovery teams continue to scour the aftermath of the Boeing MU5735 plane on the mountain where it plummeted, authorities are expecting the worse from the flightpath between Kunming and Guangzhou.

There remains no sign of survivors from the 132 passengers onboard (including crew members), marking China’s deadliest air disaster in over a decade.

"With the current information, we are unable to make a clear judgement on the cause of the accident,” Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at China’s aviation authority.

The Chinese Eastern flight devastatingly fell from the sky before bursting into a huge fireball, video footage shows the aircraft descending vertically at top speed.

Michael Daniel, who worked as an investigator into Egypt Air flight 990 and SilkAir flight 185 - two planes that were deliberately taken down - says foul play should be at the top of the list.

"I think that’d be one of the first things I would look at is foul play," said Daniel.

"Even with catastrophic failures, a lot of times you’ll see some opportunity for declaring an emergency, or may day or, or something along those lines. There’s nothing that’s been released here that indicates any kind of distress call."

Recovery teams in search of the black box found mud-stained wallets, IDs and other forms of personal information. There is still no word on if any Australians were on the plane.

