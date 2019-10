The Pacific Highway is closed following an earlier crash involving a truck and bicycle at Boambee.

The Crash Investigation Unit has joined emergency services at the scene near Sawtell Road.

Both southbound lanes are closed while investigations continue into the crash that happened just after 8am.

Traffic delays are expected with diversions from the highway using the off ramp and on ramp at Sawtell Road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come...