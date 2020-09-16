CRASH: Three Teens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash on Coffs Coast

Three teenagers have been seriously injured in a crash on the Coffs Coast overnight.

About 10:15pm, emergency services were called to East Bank Road at Nana Glen, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

It is believed the 18 year old male driver of the Volvo sedan, failed to negotiate a bend, left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping himself and his two female passengers, aged 16 and 17.

The three occupants remained trapped in the vehicle for an hour and a half before being freed by emergency services.

The P2-provisional driver and his 16 year old passenger were both treated for crush-related injuries before being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital while the younger passenger was transferred to John Hunter Hospital.

The 17 year old passenger was transported by NSW Ambulance to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Police are investigating whether speed may have been a factor.

Inquiries continue.