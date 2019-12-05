CRASH: Truck Leaves Highway Landing In Front Yard of Coffs Harbour Houses

A B Double truck has crashed off the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour on Thursday morning.

At 10:17am, the truck travelling southbound, crossed the northbound lanes, smashing through the concrete barriers and fencing before crashing into a nearby side street.

The truck came to rest underneath powerlines in Azalea Avenue, stopping just metres from homes.

Witnesses heard a loud bang, then saw the truck flying down the hill.

Bystanders raced to the driver’s aid, helping him from his vehicle, while trying to pull him from the truck.

Emergency services at the scene worked to free the man, treating him at the scene.

Meanwhile fire crews and SES rushed to clean up the diesel spill.

The man was taken to hospital by NSW Ambulance.