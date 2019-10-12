CRASH: Waterfall Way Re-Opens at Bellingen

UPDATE:

Waterfall Way has reopened following a fatal crash in Bellingen this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened after 6am this morning.

The latest fatality brings the tally for the Coffs Clarence region to 17 deaths this year.

EARLIER:

Waterfall Way is closed in both directions at Bellingen following an earlier crash.

Emergency services responded to the site near Coronation Street around 6:30am on Sunday morning.

Full details of the crash are unknown at this stage.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

More to come.