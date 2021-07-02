Crawley Gas Leak Spurs Emergency Services Into Action

Police have put out a warning to the public to "stay away" from the Broadway in Crawley after a serious gas leak.

Residents in a Crawley apartment complex have been evacuated as Emergency Services and Fire crews dashed to find the source of the gaseous smell.

Situated on the Avenue, Police have cautioned off the building and surrounding areas as Firefighter and other services try to establish the source of the leak.

With the smell penetrating the air around a 400-meter radius from the block, authorities are urging locals to avoid the area.

