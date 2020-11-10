“Crazy Eyes” | Brad Fittler Reflects On NSW Debutants Ahead Of Origin II

Nathan Brown & Isaah Yeo will make their Origin debuts in this Wednesday night's crucial do-or-die clash for NSW.

Earlier in the week, Brown talked up his debut by revealing his Origin dream was born from the biff that would ignite the rivalry between NSW & Queensland.

And his coach Brad Fittler reckons he's seen some of that "dream" from Brown during Blues camp.

LISTEN HERE:

Fittler also opened up on what went wrong in Game One and the adjustments made during training ahead of the second Origin clash; hear the full chat below.