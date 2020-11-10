“Crazy Eyes” | Brad Fittler Reflects On NSW Debutants Ahead Of Origin II

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for “Crazy Eyes” | Brad Fittler Reflects On NSW Debutants Ahead Of Origin II

Image via NSW Blues Instagram

Nathan Brown & Isaah Yeo will make their Origin debuts in this Wednesday night's crucial do-or-die clash for NSW. 

Earlier in the week, Brown talked up his debut by revealing his Origin dream was born from the biff that would ignite the rivalry between NSW & Queensland. 

And his coach Brad Fittler reckons he's seen some of that "dream" from Brown during Blues camp. 

LISTEN HERE:

Fittler also opened up on what went wrong in Game One and the adjustments made during training ahead of the second Origin clash; hear the full chat below.

10 November 2020

Triple M NRL
Nathan Brown
Isaah Yeo
Brad Fittler
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Nathan Brown
Isaah Yeo
Brad Fittler
Triple M NRL
Nathan Brown
Isaah Yeo
Brad Fittler
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs