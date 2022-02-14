Want to share your creative work on the Central Coast?

Central Coast Council are providing spaces for creatives, makers and artists on the Central Coast for multi-purpose creative use.



You can use these spaces to make, create, connect and activate. They can be used for exhibitions, installations, workshops, creative demonstrations, artist talks and more.



Spaces are offered on a short- or medium-term basis at low or no cost. When applying for a space, there are two streams you can choose from: Cultivating Our Creative Community and Blank Canvas.



The Blank Canvas Program aims to support mid-career and established makers and creators. Creatives in this program can sell their creative work in the spaces.



The Cultivating Our Creative Community Program is open to emerging and mid-career creatives, makers and artists. Creatives in the Cultivating Our Creative Community must deliver a workshop component in the space.



For more information and to submit your expression of interest, click here!