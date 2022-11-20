Credit Checks May Soon Be Needed To Open Buy Now, Pay Later Accounts

Credit checks may soon be a requirement to open a buy now, pay later account to prevent young people from falling into a debt trap.

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said on Monday morning the schemes were “operating outside the normal credit laws” and the government wanted to ensure the product “is operating correctly”.

Customers have the ability to open multiple buy now, pay later accounts from services including Afterpay, Klarma, Latititude Pay, Paypal Pay in 4, Zippay and more – with some customers reporting they’ve opened anywhere near eight accounts.

While there are only about seven million buy now, pay later accounts active in Australia, a major proportion of these are held by people between 20 and 35 years old.

Mr Jones said the government was looking at how to implement regulation on the schemes, which included needing credit checks to open accounts.

“At a minimum, putting in in place some sort of credit checks to make sure the product is affordable and suitable for the people it is being pitched at,” Mr Jones said on the Nine network.

“We don’t want to see people in the same situation they were in the bad old days of the credit… where they might have had five, six, seven or eight credit cards and the person was simply unable to pay off their debts and they were in a credit downward spiral.

“We want innovation, we want people to have access to these great products, but we want to ensure that there’s proper guardrails in place.”

